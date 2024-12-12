Mbappé Nets 50th UCL Goal

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé was substituted because of an injury during the first half of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash at Atalanta on Tuesday, minutes after scoring his 50th career goal in the competition.

The France forward was substituted in the 35th minute after he went down with a non-contact injury, although he was able to walk off on his own. Rodrygo came on in his place.

A source has told ESPN that Mbappé felt discomfort in his left thigh and will undergo tests.

Ancelotti told Movistar after the match. “We’ll have to see. It doesn’t look serious, but I don’t know, we’ll see tomorrow. He couldn’t sprint. It was bothering him, so we had to substitute him.

Madrid went on to earn a 3-2 win after second-half goals from Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Until he came off, it had been an excellent night for Mbappé.

He used an expert piece of control with his left foot to gather a pass from Brahim Díaz before he quickly darted past a defender and unleashed a shot with his right foot into the far corner after just 10 minutes.

“I gave him a hug, but I have no idea [about his injury.] We hope it isn’t anything,” Díaz told Movistar.

The goal meant Mbappé reached the 50-goal milestone in 79 matches — the fourth fastest in Champions League history after Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Lionel Messi (66), and Robert Lewandowski (77).

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the all-time Champions League scoring list with 140 goals, and Messi is next with 129.