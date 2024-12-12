NPP Regains Fanteakwa North Seat In Stunning Reversal

In a shocking turn of events, the Electoral Commission (EC) has overturned its initial declaration of the Fanteakwa North parliamentary election results, awarding the seat to Kwame Appiah Kodua of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This dramatic reversal has sent shockwaves through the constituency, with NPP supporters jubilating and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) crying foul.

The National Democratic Congress members alleged on December 10, 2024, forced the Fanteakwa North EC Returning Officer to declare Haruna Apaw-Wiredu, the winner with 11,138 votes, narrowly edging out Kodua, who garnered 10,847 votes.

However, the NPP raised concerns over the authenticity of pink sheets from two polling stations, prompting the EC to suspend proceedings and conduct a thorough review.

At the Accra – Tesano Police Depot, where the Re-collation took place, after the review, led by the Deputy Returning Officer, revealed significant discrepancies in the pink sheets, which ultimately tipped the balance in favour of Kodua.

The revised figures secured the seat for the NPP, leaving the NDC reeling.

Kwame Kodua, a former Eastern Regional Organizer of the NPP and current Eastern Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) had previously expressed confidence in his chances, citing his track record of service and achievements in the constituency.

The EC’s decision to reverse the initial results has been hailed as a victory for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The commission has assured the public of its commitment to impartiality and accuracy in all electoral matters and has urged all stakeholders to respect the outcome of the election.

However, the NDC has expressed dissatisfaction with the EC’s decision, calling for further explanations and clarification on the discrepancies that led to the reversal.

BY Daniel Bampoe