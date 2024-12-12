Police Beef Security For Election Collation For Eastern Region At Tesano

In a bid to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, the Ghana Police Service has intensified security measures for the collation of four outstanding constituencies in the Eastern Region.

The move comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) relocated the collation centers to the National Police Training School (NPTS) at Tesano in Accra, where a fortified security presence of Police and Military is currently in place.

The four constituencies in question – Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Akwatia, and Nsawam – have been the subject of much attention in recent days, with the EC working to finalize the collation process.

As of now, two of the constituencies – Fanteakwa North and Akwatia have been successfully completed, leaving two – Suhum and Nsawam still ongoing.

This development is part of a broader effort by the Police to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process.

In the run-up to the 2024 General Elections, the Ghana Police Service, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, engaged stakeholder including Civil Society Organizations to promote peace, security, law, and order.

Similar arrangements have been made in the Ashanti and Bono East Regions, where the Police are waiting for the Electoral Commission to confirm the date for the remaining collations.

The Police have assured the public that adequate security has been provided to enable Electoral Commission officials to carry out their duties without obstruction.

The relocation of the collation centers to the NPTS is seen as a strategic move to prevent any potential disruptions or violence.

