Ernest Yaw Kumi Wins Akwatia Seat For NPP

In a dramatic turn of events, Ernest Yaw Kumi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerged victorious in the Akwatia parliamentary election, defeating incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament Henry Yiadom Boakye.

This win marks a significant comeback for Ernest Kumi, who contested the same seat in 2020 but lost.

According to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Returning Officer, Kumi garnered 19,269 votes, while Boakye secured 17,206 votes.

The total valid votes cast were 36,475, with 294 rejected votes, bringing the total votes cast to 36,769.

Kumi’s victory is a testament to his perseverance and dedication to the people of Akwatia.

His campaign focused on addressing the pressing issues facing the constituency, including infrastructure development, education, and healthcare.

The NPP’s grassroots mobilization and strategic campaigning also played a crucial role in securing Kumi’s win.

The official declaration took place at Accra, Tesano Police Depot after being unsuccessful at Akwatia when tension and confusion broke out at the Collation Centre.

–BY Daniel Bampoe