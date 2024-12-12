Thugs Storm Adamus Mines, Cause Destruction to properties

A violent attack unfolded at Adamus Mines in the early hours of Thursday, December 12, 2024, when a group of heavily armed individuals, reportedly led by Isaac Ackun, an employee of BCM Ghana Limited, and Laurent Gaba, an illegal immigrant from Togo, and a stooge of Paul List stormed the mining facility.

According to eyewitness reports, the assailants forced their way onto the company’s premises, vandalizing equipment and infrastructure while attacking employees on-site.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was orchestrated in order to illegally take over the mining company which is owned by Angela List. Workers described the scene as chaotic, with property worth millions of cedis destroyed, including mining equipment, vehicles, and administrative offices.

The Western Regional Police Command has apprehended Isaac Ackun, Laurent Gaba and their accomplices and assisting with investigations.

Speaking to the media, a representative from Adamus Mines condemned the attack, describing it as a “premeditated and unlawful invasion.” He called on the government to ensure that justice is served and measures are put in place to prevent future attacks.

President of Lands & Mines Watch, an organization that promotes equitable mining and proper mining methods, Solomon Owusu has sounded a strong warning to any individual or entity seeking to illegally enter Adamus Resources and perpetrate fraud on Ghanaians. According to him, such attempts will be resisted vehemently with every sweat and blood.