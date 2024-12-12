16 Caged Over Damongo Violence

In a swift response to the escalating electoral violence in Ghana, the police have arrested and remanded 16 suspects in connection with the Damongo electoral violence that erupted on December 8.

The violence, which resulted in the death of one person and the burning of the district office of the Electoral Commission, was sparked by delays in the declaration of the election results.

The 16 suspects, who were arraigned in a Kumasi High Court on Thursday, December 12, are facing charges of causing unlawful damage, causing harm, and obstruction of electoral officers in the performance of their duties.

The court remanded 14 of the suspects into prison custody to reappear on December 19, 2024, while two minors were released and handed over to a guardian.

The police have been working tirelessly to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the elections, which saw President-elect John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerging victorious.

The Ghana Police Service has implemented additional measures to ensure post-election security, including the deployment of personnel to hotspot areas and the establishment of a special task force to investigate electoral-related crimes.

The Damongo electoral violence is not an isolated incident, as there have been reports of similar clashes in other parts of the country.

The Electoral Commission has called for party supporters to be driven away from collation centers, citing concerns about the safety of its officials and the integrity of the electoral process.

The police have also arrested several other suspects in connection with electoral-related violence, including eight suspects who attacked Metro Mass Transit in Sunyani and 10 suspects who were involved in a shooting incident in Nyankpala.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it will do everything in its power to prevent electoral violence and maintain law and order.

BY Daniel Bampoe