The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Donates US$300,000 Relief Items To NADMO

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran handing over some relief items to Major (Rtd) Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, left

The Africa West Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated humanitarian relief items valued at approximately US$300,000 to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to support people affected by recent flooding in the country.

The donation, presented at NADMO Headquarters in Accra, includes food supplies, clean water, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and essential hygiene products to provide immediate relief to families impacted by the floods.

Items donated comprise 2,000 bags of rice, 1,000 boxes of cooking oil, 500 boxes of canned fish, 100 large sacks each of maize and gari, 2,000 bags of sachet water, 5,000 blankets, 5,000 mosquito nets, 5,000 student mattresses, 1,000 packs of toilet rolls, 200 boxes of sanitary pads and 200 boxes of baby diapers.

The relief items were received by NADMO for onward distribution to affected communities in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, with additional consignments allocated to Wassa Amenfi East in the Western Region and the Dosukorpe community in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, in response to requests received from NADMO and the affected areas.

Speaking during the presentation, Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the donation reflects the Church’s commitment to serving those in need and following the teachings of Jesus Christ. “Our faith teaches us to love our neighbors and serve those in need, and this donation is an expression of that discipleship,” he said.

He noted that the floods had left many families vulnerable and underscored the need for food, shelter and basic supplies to restore dignity and hope.

Elder Ojediran said the initiative demonstrates the strong collaboration between the Church, NADMO and local communities, expressing appreciation to government agencies, local leaders and volunteers for supporting humanitarian efforts.

“We urge that these items be used to bless the lives of those most affected. May they bring relief, comfort and renewed strength. We reaffirm our commitment to continue working with NADMO and the Government of Ghana to support communities in times of need,” he added.

The Church emphasized that while the donation is valued at about US$300,000, its true significance lies in the lives it will impact through timely humanitarian assistance. Beyond emergency relief, the Church called on Ghanaians to help prevent future flooding by promoting environmental cleanliness and responsible waste management.

As part of this commitment, the Church announced that members worldwide will participate in the annual All-Africa Service Project on August 15, 2026, dedicating at least three hours to community service activities such as environmental clean-up exercises, tree planting and other projects aimed at strengthening communities.

Receiving the donation on behalf of NADMO, Director-General Major (Rtd) Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon expressed appreciation to the Church for its continued support to disaster response efforts.

He described the Church as one of NADMO’s regular humanitarian partners and commended its consistent commitment to assisting vulnerable communities across the country.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been a consistent partner in supporting Ghana’s disaster management efforts. This is not the first time they have come forward to assist communities in need; their compassion and commitment to humanitarian service continue to make a meaningful difference,” Dr. Bikanyi Kuyon said.

“In times of emergencies, effective response requires collaboration among government institutions, partners and communities. We appreciate the Church’s willingness to support and for responding swiftly to the needs of people affected by these unprecedented floods,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report