Prophet Roja Gives Relief Items To Alajo Flood Victims

Nii Armah Adjor II (L) and Prophet Roja (R) during the presentation of the items

Head Pastor and General Overseer of Roja City International Church, Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has donated relief items to victims of the recent floods in Alajo.

The items were presented to the Chief of Alajo, Nii Armah Adjor II, as part of efforts to support residents displaced by the June 29, 2026 downpour.

Receiving the donation, Nii Armah Adjor II expressed gratitude to the man of God and prayed for God’s blessings on him.

Speaking through his spokesman, the chief recalled how the torrential rains left the entire community submerged.

“We are located between the Odaw River and the Onyinase River. When both rivers overflowed, the whole community including myself was affected. Only a filling station and two houses were spared, and that is where we took refuge,” he said.

He noted that Prophet Roja’s visit had done more than bring relief. According to him, it has drawn the attention of other organisations and corporate bodies to Alajo’s plight.

“Our people are looking up to me for help. I am therefore appealing to individuals, organisations and philanthropists to come to our aid with more relief items for those affected,” he added.

Prophet Roja, in his remarks, cautioned that the danger was not over. He urged authorities and residents to urgently desilt gutters and clear debris from the first flood to prevent a repeat.

“The rains are far from over. The next rains will be heavier than what we just experienced. We must clear the gutters now, especially since Alajo sits between two rivers,” he warned.

The prophet also advised residents not to rely solely on forecasts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency, saying predictions are often inaccurate. He pledged to engage traditional leaders and continue advocating for the clearing of drains to mitigate future flooding.

“As we pray against more disasters, we must also take practical steps to protect our communities,” he concluded.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong