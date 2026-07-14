Nigerian Woman Abandons Newborn At Buokrom

The abandoned baby

A suspected Nigerian national has allegedly abandoned her newborn baby at Buokrom-Asikafo Amantem in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The incident, according to residents, occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 13, 2026, when the woman, whose identity is yet to be established, allegedly left the baby behind a house and fled the area.

A resident, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the woman appeared to have delivered the baby only a short while before abandoning the infant.

According to him, some residents spotted the woman carrying the baby and noticed signs suggesting she had recently given birth.

“Some residents saw her with the baby and realised she had just given birth. However, she abandoned the baby behind the house and fled,” the resident narrated.

He indicated that the baby was promptly rescued by residents, who have since informed the police and are cooperating with the relevant authorities to trace the mother.

“We have reported the matter to the police and we are awaiting their response,” he said.

The police had not officially commented on the incident as of press time.

Meanwhile, the newborn is in the care of residents pending the intervention of the Department of Social Welfare and health officials.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi