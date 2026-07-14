Don’t Politicise Relocation Of Nation’s Capital – CAC Chairman

Apostle Abraham Amoh

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) of Ghana, Apostle Abraham Amoh, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for agreeing to relocate the nation’s capital to another yet-to-be-cited place.

He also appealed to the President not to politicise the relocation issue, but rather follow due process and bring Parliament on board to ensure that the right thing was done for the good of the nation.

Speaking to the media in Accra on Monday, Apostle Amoh explained that until the relocation was done, no amount of effort could control the flooding situation in Accra, since attitudinal change was a major critical factor.

He indicated that the new national capital, if properly done, would reduce pressure on the current infrastructure in Accra, which compel some people to build on waterways, and dispose of refuse into drains, among others.

Again, the Chairman of the Church stated that now that those who issued permits for people to build in waterways are still at post without any punishment, no amount of demolition in such areas will help curb the menace.

Apostle Amoh appealed to Parliament to enact a law that will ensure that any Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) who approves any such waterlogged area for redevelopment should be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

He suggested that the Suhum to Asamankese stretch and the stretch of land from Suhum to Koforidua were the areas which should be considered as the location for the new national capital.

This, he attributed to the topography of the area, which will be free from flooding, availability of large acreage of land for building of selected ministries, industries and residency, coupled with the right infrastructure that fits a national capital.

The issue of relocating the national capital has become a common statement by Presidents of Ghana anytime the current capital experiences flooding.