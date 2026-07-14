Police Wipe Out 11 Cannabis Farms In Volta Crackdown

One of the cannabis farms

The Volta Regional Police Command, in collaboration with officers from the National Headquarters of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU), has destroyed 11 large cannabis farms in the Peki-Dzake enclave as part of intensified efforts to combat the cultivation and trafficking of illicit drugs in the region.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, July 9, 2026, followed intelligence reports indicating that cannabis was being cultivated in remote locations within the enclave.

A total of 60 police personnel drawn from various units of the Volta Regional Police Command participated in the exercise. The team comprised officers from the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Regional Defence Force (RDF), Highway Patrol Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The operation was led by the Volta Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Mick Omari Boakye, and the Regional Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, DSP Richard Dotsey Gablah. They were supported by the Regional Director of the Police Intelligence Directorate, Superintendent Alexander Adade Yeboah, the Regional Operations Commander, DSP Augustine Awuah, and other senior officers of the command.

Following a briefing, the police team proceeded to the identified locations within the enclave and successfully located and destroyed the 11 cannabis farms. The cannabis plants, which were at an advanced stage of growth, were cut down and completely burnt in a controlled operation to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining bushes.

According to the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Chief Inspector Francis Gomado, no arrests were made during the operation as some individuals found on one of the farms reportedly detected the approach of the security team due to the difficult terrain and fled before officers could apprehend them.

Chief Inspector Gomado described the scale of cultivation discovered as a clear indication that illegal drug farming remains a serious challenge in parts of the region. He, however, assured the public that the police would continue to intensify intelligence gathering and operations aimed at tracking down those behind the cultivation and trafficking of narcotic substances.

He further appealed to residents to volunteer credible information to support law enforcement efforts, assuring them that all reports would be treated with strict confidentiality.

The Volta Regional Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating the cultivation, trafficking and abuse of narcotic substances as well as maintaining the safety and security of communities across the region.

The latest operation underscores the Ghana Police Service’s resolve to intensify the fight against drug-related activities and dismantle illegal narcotics networks operating within the Volta Region.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho