Thelo DB Consortium To Sign Agreement For Western Railway Line Project

Ronnie Ntuli

THELO DB Consortium has announced that it will be signing a framework agreement for the transformational Western Railway Line Project with the Government of Ghana at 11:00am Monday.

The signing ceremony will take place during the ministerial programme hosted by the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman, Thelo DB, said: “The Western Railway Line Project will transform Ghana’s existing railway infrastructure base into a modern, robust and integrated railway system, with the associated infrastructure to position Ghana’s rail network as a leading transport system in Africa.”

The project includes planning (all project preparation-related activities, such as feasibility studies, demand analysis, preliminary and detailed design, and procurement consulting); Implementation (systems engineering design, construction supervision, design review, audit systems engineering, testing and commissioning of rolling stock and infrastructure). Others are operations and maintenance management (early train operator, consulting services in terms of infrastructure operations, rolling stock operations, infrastructure and rolling stock maintenance).

Speakers at the signing ceremony will include H.E Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Hon. John-Peter Amewu, Minister for Railways Development; Hon. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa; H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat; Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group; Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank; and Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman, Thelo DB.

Thelo DB is a South African railway entity incorporated between Thelo Ventures, an African industrial company, and Germany’s Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting (DB). The Thelo DB consortium also includes Ghanaian partner Transtech Consult.