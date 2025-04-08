Three Goalkeepers Nominated For March’s Best

The Ex-National Goalkeepers Union has unveiled its nominees for the Ghana Premier League Goalkeeper of the Month award for March.

The list is made up of Gidios Aseako (Dreams FC), Frederick Asare (Asante Kotoko), and Shaibu Shafique Issah (FC Samartex 1996)

Dreams FC’s Gidios Aseako impressed with three clean sheets, conceding only once across four matches, which included three wins and a draw.

Asante Kotoko’s Frederick Asare matched Aseako’s defensive form, also keeping three clean sheets and conceding one goal in four unbeaten matches — winning two and drawing two.

Shaibu Shafique Issah of FC Samartex 1996, the youngest of the trio, managed one clean sheet in three games, remaining unbeaten with two victories, one draw, and two goals conceded.

The award winner will receive a package from the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union, including a branded towel, gloves, water bottles, and a T-shirt.

By Wletsu Ransford