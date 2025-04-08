Black Queens Set For Second Friendly Against Senegal

Ghana’s Black Queens will face Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in a second international friendly today, April 8, 2025, at Stade Lat-Dior in Thiès. The match is part of a nine-day training tour in Senegal as the team gears up for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Queens won the first match 1-0, with Evelyn Badu scoring the decisive goal. Despite going down to ten players after Anasthesia Achiaa’s red card, the team held firm to secure the win.

Head Coach Kim Björkegren expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting their strong start and ability to adapt under pressure.

The upcoming match promises another competitive test as both sides continue preparations for the WAFCON tournament.