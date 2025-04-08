Stars Rock TGMA Xperience Concert                     

Kuami Eugene

Thousands of Ghanaian music fans were on Saturday night thrilled with great musical performances at this year’s edition of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Xperience Concert held in Takoradi.

Organised by Charterhouse, the TGMA Xperience Concert forms part of a series of events aimed at celebrating Ghanaian music and culture, and is also a precursor to this year’s awards ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, May 3.

The event witnessed performances from some of the biggest musical performers, including Sista Afia, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, King Paluta, Kwaw Kese, Beeztrap KOTM and a host of others, who thrilled music fans with their back-to-back hits.

They kept the fans on their feet, screaming at the top of their voices, singing and dancing along from start to the end of the event.

During his turn on stage, multiple Songwriter of the Year winner, Kofi Kinaata gave a magnificent performance.

He lightened up the venue with most of his timeless hit songs, including ‘Thy Grace’, ‘Susuka’, and ‘Things Fall Apart’, among others.

Female highlife and afrobeat singer, Sista Afia, the 2025 TGMA Best Highlife Artiste nominee, also delivered a high-energy performance on stage, engaging thousands of music fans.

She showed her singing abilities and stage presence by performing songs such as ‘Weather’, ‘Jeje’, and ‘Asuoden’, among others.

King Paluta also thrilled music fans with dazzling hit songs and fascinating performances that demonstrate his immense influence and popularity in the music industry.

Some of the hit songs he performed at the event include ‘Aseda’, ‘For the Popping’, ‘Makoma’ and others.

When it got to the turn of Kwaw Kese, not only did he rock the stage with his hit tracks, but his delivery was extraordinary.

Music fans who attended the event were happy to witness performances by Kuami Eugene, who was fantastic on stage.

Blessed with full showmanship, he delighted the crowd with tunes that got them dancing all the way through.

The Xperience Concert has over the years maintained the record of being the number one event in Ghana that brings entertainment to the doorsteps of music fans.

By George Clifford Owusu