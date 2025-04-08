Hudson-Smith Wins $100,000 at Grand Slam Track in Jamaica

Matthew Hudson- Smith won two medals at the Paris 2024 Games

Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed the top prize of $100,000 after winning the 200m at the inaugural Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica. The 30-year-old Olympic silver medallist added the victory to his second-place finish in the 400m, topping the overall standings.

Hudson-Smith clocked 20.77 seconds to finish ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards and Jamaica’s Deandre Watkin.

“It’s great to win the first Grand Slam championship,” he said, noting he’s focused on saving as he nears the end of his career.

The Grand Slam Track, created by Olympic legend Michael Johnson, features four weekend meets with athletes competing in two events.

Hudson-Smith is the first to earn a share of the series’ prize money. Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was among three other athletes who also secured major payouts on Saturday.