KSM Storms Kempinski With Comedy Show

KSM

Lovers of stand-up comedy will on Saturday, April 19 witness a historic comedy show by Ghana’s most hilarious comedian, Kwaku Sintim Misa, aka KSM, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The comedy show, which has KSM as the headline act, would feature celebrated Ghanaian comedians such as Lekzy De Comic, Khemikal and a host of others serving their fans with sterling performances.

They are expected to put up some attention-grabbing and rib-cracking performances alongside other side attractions.

Being a surprise package for comedy fans this Easter, organisers have not only promised an evening full of laughter, but fans would also enjoy other entertaining packages scheduled for the night.

Beyond the promised excitement, all the comedians are expected to use the event to unveil new jokes for 2025.

It will witness performances from acts such as violinist Naana, guitar maestro Ackah Blay, and saxophonist Dela Jackson.

Music lovers who will attend the event will also be treated with stage performances from sensational Veana and the much-anticipated return of veteran entertainer Talal Fattal, performing live for the first time in 25 years.

KSM is expected to put up some attention-grabbing and rib-cracking performances alongside other side attractions at the event dubbed “Old Age is a B!TC#”.

The show, which promises to be that one event where lovers of stand-up comedy will have a lot more to laugh and cheer about, will kick off with a lavish buffet dinner, carefully curated by Kempinski’s renowned chefs, offering an exquisite selection of culinary delights.

KSM, who is the headline act for the show, has had a successful comedy career after performing at a number of shows some years back.

Both comedy and music fans are expected to turn out in their numbers to enjoy their favourite stars on stage.

By George Clifford Owusu