Hearts Defeat Medeama To Bounce Back

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a vital 1-0 win over Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, ending a four-game winless streak in the Ghana Premier League.

Midfielder Raphael Amponsah scored the only goal of the match with a stunning long-range effort in the first half, marking a triumphant return to their home ground for the first time since September 2024.

The win comes as a relief for under-pressure head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, whose position had come under scrutiny following a poor run of form.

Medeama dominated much of the match, recording 14 shots compared to Hearts’ 7, but their inability to finish proved costly.

The second half saw tempers flare, with both teams reduced to 10 men following red cards. Despite the disruption, Hearts held firm to claim all three points.

The result lifts the Phobians to fourth place with 40 points, keeping their title hopes alive, though they remain six points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko.

Medeama, meanwhile, drop to seventh as their inconsistent form continues to hinder their campaign.

By Wletsu Ransford