Three Killed In Hemang Crash

The mangled Toyota Vitz

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a gory accident involving three vehicles at Hemang, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The fatal incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, near the River Aboabo area.

The accident involved a Man Diesel tipper truck with registration number GC-3786-21, a DVLA-registered Nissan Juke with registration number DVLA 5244, and a Toyota Vitz.

Eyewitnesses said the tipper truck, which was fully loaded with sand and travelling from Santasi Apire, lost two of its front tyres near a fuel station at Hemang, close to River Aboabo. The development caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which veered off its lane, crashed into the path of an oncoming Nissan Juke, and eventually fell on its side.

The driver of the Nissan Juke, who was travelling from Ampatia towards Santasi, reportedly attempted to swerve but the truck veered into his lane and rammed into the vehicle, dragging it for about 20 metres.

The impact left the Nissan Juke badly mangled, killing both the driver and a passenger on the spot.

Moments after the initial crash, a Toyota Vitz, which was descending a hill at top speed from the Hemang direction, crashed into the rear of the tipper truck.

The driver of the tipper truck fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The driver of the Toyota Vitz sustained serious injuries, including fractures in both legs, while a female passenger who was rushed to the HopeXchange Medical Centre later died.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from Kejetia were dispatched to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

The rescue team reportedly faced challenges in retrieving the bodies from the wreckage and spent over two hours before successfully removing the deceased.

Eyewitnesses indicated that the bodies of the deceased were covered with plantain leaves before being conveyed to a morgue.

An eyewitness, Yaw Peprah, told DAILY GUIDE that the driver of the Nissan Juke was heard crying for help, but residents lacked the necessary equipment to rescue him.

A team from the Ghana Police Service, drawn from the Suntreso Divisional Command and Ampatia, later arrived at the scene after being alerted.

Residents have blamed authorities for failing to equip the Ghana National Fire Service and other emergency agencies with modern rescue tools, saying the lack of equipment delayed the rescue operation.

The bodies have since been deposited at a local morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Residents say this is the second fatal accident at Hemang within two weeks, following a similar incident that claimed three lives.

They have, therefore, called on the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and other relevant authorities to intensify checks on drivers, alleging that many motorists on the stretch drive recklessly and without proper documentation.

FROM David Afum, Hemang