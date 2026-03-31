Weija-Gbawe Hospital Gets New Emergency Block

Jerry Ahmed Shaib cutting the sod

Residents of Weija-Gbawe and surrounding communities are set to benefit from improved emergency healthcare services following the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a new emergency block at the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital, popularly known as Akawe Hospital.

The project, spearheaded by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, is aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges that have strained the hospital’s ability to respond effectively to emergency cases.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Shaib described the initiative as a deliberate response to a critical healthcare need in the municipality, noting that the hospital has for years served as the primary point of care for residents arriving in urgent medical conditions.

He acknowledged that despite the dedication of healthcare professionals, existing infrastructure at the facility has been overwhelmed by increasing demand, forcing emergency cases to compete with general ward admissions for space and attention.

“This situation is both clinically untenable and morally unacceptable,” he stated, underscoring the urgency of the intervention.

The planned emergency block, when completed, will significantly transform healthcare delivery at the facility.

According to the MP, the project will include a 25-bed male ward and a 25-bed female ward, both equipped with modern washroom facilities.

It will also feature a recovery ward, consulting rooms, a records unit, a pharmacy, a fully equipped laboratory, and offices for medical staff.

Additionally, the facility will incorporate an ambulance bay to facilitate the swift reception and transfer of emergency cases, as well as restrooms for doctors and nurses to improve working conditions.

Mr. Shaib noted that the new block would enable proper triage, stabilisation, and post-operative care within a dedicated environment, thereby reducing congestion in the general wards and improving overall patient outcomes.

He emphasised that the hospital serves not only Weija-Gbawe but also several adjoining communities, including Tetegu, Oblogo, and Kasoa, making the project a vital investment in the health and wellbeing of a broader population.

Beyond infrastructure, the MP highlighted his ongoing healthcare interventions under the “Health Train” initiative, which has delivered medical screenings, National Health Insurance Scheme registrations, and supported surgical procedures such as eye operations, hernia repairs, and fibroid treatments for hundreds of residents.

He reiterated his commitment to sustaining such programmes alongside the development of physical health infrastructure.

Mr. Shaib also used the occasion to draw attention to the completed Weija-Gbawe Children’s Hospital, initiated under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, calling for its commissioning to enable it begin operations and serve the public.

He expressed appreciation to stakeholders, healthcare workers, and community members for their support, stressing that the project represents a new chapter in healthcare delivery in the constituency.

“As we break this ground today, we affirm our belief in the sanctity of life and our commitment to providing quality care in moments of greatest need,” he said.

By Ernest Kofi Adu