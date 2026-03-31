Women’s Career Growth Stalls Despite Hiring Gains – ACCA

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Ghana has called for deliberate, system-wide reforms to address persistent barriers to women’s advancement in the workplace, warning that gains made in hiring have not translated into meaningful career progression.

In a keynote address at ACCA Ghana’s International Women’s Day 2026 event in Accra under the theme, ‘Making equity a reality in a changed world’, Tax Expert at PwC, Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, said while more women are entering the workforce, structural challenges continue to limit their rise into leadership positions.

Citing global data, she noted that women hold about 29 percent of senior leadership roles, with representation declining further at executive levels, while the gender pay gap remains at 16 percent. “These are not just statistics. They represent missed opportunities, untapped potential and systemic gaps that continue to shape careers and lives,” she said.

Drawing on her experience in professional services, Mrs. Bedwei Ibe observed that many high-performing women who meet or exceed expectations often see their career progression fall short of their potential not due to lack of competence, but because workplace systems are not always designed to support their advancement.

She stressed that the challenge is no longer about hiring more women, but rather what happens after recruitment. “Do they grow? Do they lead? Do they stay? Because representation without progression is not equity,” she stated.

To bridge the gap, she called for organisations to move beyond intent and adopt practical measures, including pay transparency to expose hidden disparities, sponsorship programmes to complement mentorship and the development of intentional leadership pipelines that actively prepare women for senior roles.

She also highlighted the need for flexible work structures that accommodate caregiving responsibilities without penalising ambition. According to her, many of the barriers women face are not formalised in policy but are embedded within organisational cultures. These include limited access to influential networks, unconscious bias in performance evaluations and fewer opportunities to lead high-visibility projects that are critical for career advancement.

However, she noted that some organisations are making progress by redesigning policies, challenging long-standing assumptions, measuring outcomes and holding leadership accountable.

“Gender equity will not happen by chance. It will happen because we choose to act deliberately, consistently and courageously,” she said, urging leaders to take responsibility for opening opportunities for others.

Equity Not By Chance

Vice Chairperson of ACCA Ghana, Gloria Boye Doku, also emphasised the importance of intentional and inclusive action in advancing equity, noting that evolving global and economic dynamics make the conversation more urgent. “Equity does not happen by chance; it is a conscious effort that requires commitment, collaboration and action,” she said.

She added that empowering women has far-reaching benefits beyond individuals, impacting organisations, families and communities, and urged participants to leverage the platform to drive meaningful change within their spheres of influence. A panel discussion on the theme ‘Empowered to Give, Positioned to Gain: Women Leading the Way in Accounting’ reinforced the need for continuous professional development and institutional support.

Panel insights

Panelists encouraged women to invest in continuous learning, including acquiring new certifications and embracing emerging tools such as artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and remain competitive. They also highlighted the importance of strong communication skills, confidence and discipline, noting that the accounting profession demands precision, where even minor errors can have significant consequences.

Mentorship was identified as a critical tool for bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience, with senior professionals urged to take responsibility for guiding younger entrants into the field.

While acknowledging the availability of opportunities, the panelists pointed to persistent barriers such as inadequate support systems and inequities in promotion practices. They called on organisations to ensure fairness in advancement decisions, provide flexible working arrangements particularly for nursing mothers and increase the representation of women in executive roles to help shift existing norms. They further encouraged women to remain confident in their expertise, seize opportunities when they arise and support other women in their career journeys.

Moderated by Marian Boatemaa Appiah, Senior Associate, Deloitte, panelists included Ellen Boatemaa Denteh, Deputy Director of Finance, University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC); Mercedes Maud Naa Dei Ashie, Internal Audit Manager, Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF); and Maame Araba Essanoah, Audit Manager, Stanbic Bank.

Wellbeing And Health

The event also featured a health session led by Dr. Wisdom Effiong of The Bank Hospital, who introduced participants to a biopsychosocial-spiritual approach to wellbeing and emphasised the importance of holistic health in sustaining professional performance.

A speed mentorship session formed part of the programme, offering participants direct engagement with experienced professionals and practical guidance on navigating career pathways. The discussions collectively underscored a central message: while progress has been made in bringing women into the workforce, achieving true equity will require sustained, intentional action to dismantle structural barriers and create pathways for advancement.

Ellen Boatemaa Denteh, Deputy Director of Finance (UGMC) addressing the audience at the ACCA IWD event

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