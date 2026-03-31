Provide Climate Change Financing • Minister To Global Leaders

Dignitaries in a group photograph

MINISTER of State in charge of Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu, has called on global leaders to provide accessible climate financing to Africa and demanded a shift from pledges to tangible financial commitments.

Speaking at the first Africa Group Negotiators (AGN), under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Mr. Issifu stated that Africa’s position remains consistent on climate finance and the follow-up to the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG).

“As discussions evolve, we must continue to push for clarity on the quantum, on the balance between mitigation and adaptation, and on the quality of finance, including the share of grants. Equally important is the issue of access. Simplified access procedures, direct access modalities, and strengthened readiness support will determine whether finance reaches those who need it most.

“Africa remains committed to global efforts to limit temperature rise however, this must be understood within the context of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities, and predictable support from developed countries,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, said Africa cannot be expected to pursue pathways that constrain development without adequate support.

She mentioned that the continent continues to bear a disproportionate burden of climate impacts, despite contributing the least to global emissions, emphasising that this is not only a development challenge, it is a matter of equity and climate justice.

“It is imperative that Africa advance a strong, coordinated position on key priorities. These include scaled-up, predictable and quality climate finance, meaningful progress on adaptation, strong capitalisation of all the UNFCCC Vertical Funds including the Adaptation Fund, the Green Climate Fund, the Loss and Damage Fund and the Global Environment Facility as well as fair access to technology and capacity-building support,” she said.

Prof. Klutse assured that Ghana remains committed to advancing climate resilience and inclusive development through its National Actions Frameworks, including the Adaptation Planning processes and the nationally determined contributions.

Chair of the African Group of Climate Negotiators, Nana Dr. Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, assured member countries of upholding certain priorities and emerging issues such as championing youth engagement, just transition, climate and trade, green minerals, human mobility, equity, fairness in fossil fuel phasedown, support for the halt and reversal of deforestation and degradation.

“My Chairmanship will remain guided by Africa’s development realities and by the need to ensure that climate action advances equity, resilience, industrialisation, and prosperity for our people,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke