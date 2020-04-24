Tom Hanks Donates Typewriter To Boy Named Corona

Tom Hanks

An eight-year-old reportedly bullied boy named Corona, has received a typewriter donation from Oscar winner, Tom Hanks.

Tom and his wife Rita had tested positive to coronavirus some weeks back while on production in Australia.

Reports say they have returned to Los Angeles.

Australian television networks, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, reported that the renowned actor surprised a local 8-year-old boy who was being bullied partly because he was named Corona.

It all started when Corona De Vries wrote to Tom and his wife Rita Wilson after they were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to reports.

“I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the Coronavirus,” Corona wrote according to Channel 7 News.

“Are you ok? I love my name but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me this.”

According to the station, Tom saw the letter and replied with a special gift.

“Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful,” Tom wrote. “Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already—and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better.”

By Melvin Tarlue