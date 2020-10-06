Trump Halts Talks On Coronavirus Stimulus Package

US President Donald Trump has put a stop to negotiations on another economic stimulus package for Coronavirus until after the November 3, 2020 elections.

Mr Trump says the negotiations will continue after he is re-elected on November 3, this year.

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The US stock market has swiftly reacted to the President’s tweet, with shares falling immediately.

President Trump’s negotiating team and the Democratic side

were far apart and made little progress over the past month on another fiscal relief package.

The decision by the President comes as about 210 ,000 Americans have lost their lives to coronavirus and over 7 million infected.

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania themselves have been infected by the virus.

The stimulus packages in the past have been of great help to poor American families whose economic conditions have further worsened due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue