TV3 Holds Audition For Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Naa Dedei Botchwey, Winner of 2020 edition of GMB

TV3, an Accra-based television network and organisers of the annual Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), will today host the second round of audition for this year’s 12th edition of the reality show at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi.

The audition which is the second is expected to attract a large number of young enterprising ladies, would take place at exactly 9:00am.

The first round of audition was held last Saturday at the Radach Hotel in Tamale.

It attracted a large number of beautiful, intelligent and ambitious young ladies between the ages of 18 to 30.

The audition will continue in Takoradi on Wednesday, May 26 at Raybow Hotel before the Accra edition which is slated for Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 at the Executive Theatre, Adesa We.

The contestants must be in tertiary institutions and fluent in English and their native Ghanaian language.

This year’s audition promises to be a rather thorough one with a record number of successful applicants who are expected to flood the audition venue hoping to make it into the final list.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality show has grown to become known as the leader in pageantry in Ghana.

The ultimate prize at stake for this year’s edition is a brand new car, cash amount and one year supply of wardrobe among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that this year’s edition of the event will see the cultural display, fun, excitement, glitz and glamour usually associated with the pageant taken a notch higher.

Ghana’s Most Beautiful is a platform for showcasing and educating members of the general public on the rich Ghanaian culture and other elements shared by members of various societies in all the regions across the country.

By George Clifford Owusu