Robbers Kill Military Man

The late Job Kwame Odei

HIGHWAY robbers last Friday night reportedly killed a serving military man attached to the 3BN Liberation Barracks in Sunyani on Prang Abease road in Pru East District of Bono East Region.

Leading Seaman, Job Kwame Odei, 41, was said to have been caught up in a robbery attack on some vehicles plying Prang-Abease road at a section of the road called Ajaraja.

According to police report, six armed robbers stopped a fleet of vehicles and were robbing occupants of their belongings when the soldier in an unregistered pickup appeared at the scene. He was then shot on the right chest and died on the spot in his military uniform.

His body has since been deposited at Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji for preservation and autopsy while investigations are continuing.

As at press time, no one had been arrested according Pru East District Police Commander, DSP Eric Awiadem.

He said preliminary investigations revealed Odei was travelling from Sunyani to Yeji where his parents lived and used the Abease-Prang road but met his untimely death.

DSP Awiadem said, Odei who was then in uniform and was driving a white unregistered pickup met the robbers and was identified immediately by the hoodlums who took his body amour and a side gun from him after he struggled with them and managed to run away from the scene of robbery.

Unfortunately, as he run towards one end of the road, one of the robbers who had secured that end of the road gunned him down through the chest and he died on the spot.

A search on him revealed military identity card with number 194325 showing his rank as a leading sea man, a voter’s identity card, a passport and a pair of military uniform. Other items retrieved included body armour, a whistle, and two mobile phones.

There was also a military bag, 4058W-357 SIG magazine with three live ammunition, and military jacket among other accoutrements.

The police said there was however, no rifle found in the car though there was a magazine. The robbers, the police said, managed to escape with his side gun.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Prang, Abease