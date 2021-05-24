Empress Gifty For 2021 Overflow Concert

Empress Gifty

Popular female gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, is billed to perform at the second edition of annual Overflow Concert United States America (USA) scheduled for the Grace2Grace Centre in Maryland, USA, on June 6, 2021.

Being hosted by Herty Corgie Music, the event will also witness performances from the likes of Rev. Denzel Prempeh, Min. Becky Nyamane, Pastor Esinu, Minister Humphrey Tettey and Obenewa.

Themed “Worship Without Walls”, the event promises an experience one wouldn’t want to miss, with the ministries of phenomenal and anointed artistes.

Overflow Concert is a free summer concert that aims to promote an extra-ordinary life-changing multicultural praise and worship experience.

Overwhelmed by the gift of salvation, the goal is to reach a diverse audience from all over the world with the gospel of Christ using music.

Empress Gifty recently released a single titled ‘Odi Yompo’ which is doing well and receiving good rotation on radio stations across the country.

The singer, who is widely known for hit songs like ‘Aseda’, ‘Yen To Nkyea’, ‘Wafira Me Ntoma’, ‘Jesus You Be Too Much’ among others, is set and hopeful to make another international history.