Prestigious Assignment For Ghanaian Female Engineer

Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong

The Associate Dean of Engineering at Academic City University College, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, has been appointed as a member of the prestigious African Asian Pacific Engineering Council. She becomes the first Ghanaian engineer and only female on the council.

In her new role, Ing. Dr. Agyepong is expected to work with the other members to drive the African Asian Pacific Accord signed between the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific and Federation of African Engineering Organisations on July 20, 2020.

The agreement is aimed at developing a comprehensive framework for accreditation of educational qualifications and competency of engineering personnel within and outside their own jurisdiction and economies. It will also facilitate the mobility of the engineering workforce in Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

Ing. Dr. Agyepong brings on board more than 10 years’ specialist experience in conducting advanced research on both Academic and Industrial levels. Her research has spanned aircraft design, with a focus on alternative weight estimation and reduction methodologies. She has also been involved in the design and manufacturing of tooling and fixturing components required for aircraft assembly processes, with a particular emphasis on the use of alternate materials and optimised design to produce lightweight, modular and compact tooling solutions.

Prior to joining Academic City, Dr. Agyepong was the Technology Manager of the Design and Build Group at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), UK, where she was responsible for a strong team of 45 engineers with skills ranging from end-to-end design of parts for additive manufacturing, design for X through to advanced design to overcome manufacturing or assembly challenges. She has actively worked with a range of industrial partners, including Airbus, GKN, BAE Aerospace and Rolls-Royce.

“As I pursue my goal of advocating for women in engineering, I could not be more delighted to be given an opportunity to serve as a member of this prestigious council. With my experience in the industry, I hope to work together with the other members to ensure the realisation of the African Asian Pacific Accord objectives,” Ing. Dr. Agyepong noted.

Commenting on the appointment, Ing. (Mrs.) Carlien Bou-Chedid, the President of the Federation of African Engineering Organisation remarked, “I had resolved to nominate competent female engineers to serve in positions whenever I had the opportunity. I’m very pleased to have been able to nominate someone who was unquestionably very qualified to serve on the AAP Engineering Council.”

Academic City is a premium STEAM and Entrepreneurial tertiary institution set to define modern tertiary education in Ghana and throughout the African continent.

The university’s elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts are carefully strategically designed towards making students practical and productive.