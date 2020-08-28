Two Armed Robbers Gunned Down

Two suspected armed robbers were in the early hours of yesterday gunned down in a shootout with the police at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The arrested suspect is Erasmus Somuah, but the police are yet to release the names of the two deceased robbers.

The police said the armed robbers snatched a Nissan Morano 4×4 vehicle from its owner in Accra and took it to Asamankese for a planned robbery attack.

The PRO for the Greater Accra Regional Command, DSP Efia Tenge, said on Wednesday, August, 26, 2020, the police received intelligence about the hideout of the suspects who had also changed the registration number of the vehicle to a fake one.

“In the course of our operation, the suspected armed robbers, who were three in number, opened fire on the police officers,” she said.

When the police returned fire, two suspects fell but the third suspect was arrested, according to the PRO.

The surviving suspect, DSP Tenge said, was currently in their custody at the Accra Regional Command assisting with in investigations.

She advised motorists to be wary of car snatchers.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey