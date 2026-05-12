Two Bolgatanga Highway Robbers Nabbed 

The suspects

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspected robbers believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies in Bolgatanga and along the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway.

Moses Akungoe (Mosbee) and Jacob Akugri (Weezy) were arrested on May 9, 2026, in Kumasi after weeks of intelligence gathering. They were part of a gang armed with AK47 rifles and pistols, targeting individuals on streets and highways in Upper East and North East Regions.

The suspects admitted to involvement in several robberies, naming Issaka and Araafat as accomplices still at large. Police are pursuing leads to arrest them and retrieve stolen items