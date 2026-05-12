West Ham Seeks Explanation On Disallowed Goal Against Arsenal

West Ham United F.C. are set to contact the Professional Game Match Officials Limited following the controversial decision to disallow their late equaliser against Arsenal F.C. in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Hammers believed they had rescued a crucial point in stoppage time when Callum Wilson found the back of the net. However, after a VAR review, referee Chris Kavanagh ruled the goal out for a foul by Pablo on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

West Ham are now expected to request further clarification from the referees’ body and also seek access to the audio conversation between VAR official Darren England and the on-field referee during the review process.

The decision proved decisive as Arsenal held on for a 1-0 victory, moving five points clear of Manchester City F.C. at the top of the table. Meanwhile, West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th place, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Former Manchester United F.C. striker Wayne Rooney defended the VAR decision, insisting the goal was correctly disallowed.

“It’s a clear foul,” Rooney said, arguing that Pablo’s arm impeded Raya’s attempt to reach the ball.

Despite supporting the decision, Rooney criticized the level of protection often given to goalkeepers, claiming referees consistently award fouls whenever attackers challenge them inside the penalty area.