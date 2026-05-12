Hearts of Oak Confirm Settlement Talks With René Hiddink

René Hiddink

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed that discussions are ongoing with former Technical Director, René Hiddink, as both parties seek an amicable resolution to their dispute.

In an official statement released on Monday, May 11, 2026, the club disclosed that recent engagements have involved formal legal submissions and discussions conducted in line with court procedures.

According to the statement, Hearts of Oak have already presented a settlement proposal through Mr. Hiddink’s legal representatives as part of efforts to bring the matter to a peaceful conclusion in the interest of all parties involved.

The club also addressed reports circulating in the media, including alleged private conversations linked to the former technical director, describing such developments as unfortunate and potentially distracting to the ongoing settlement process. Management, however, stressed that it would refrain from making further public comments on the issue.

Hearts of Oak maintained that throughout the process, the club has acted transparently and in good faith while prioritising the long-term reputation and stability of the club alongside respect for the rights of the other party.

The Phobians further revealed that they are currently awaiting an official response from Mr. Hiddink and his legal team regarding the proposed settlement.

The Board and management of Hearts of Oak also appealed to supporters and stakeholders to remain calm and patient as discussions continue, expressing confidence that the matter will soon be resolved amicably while the club remains focused on stability, progress, and sustained success.

By Wletsu Ransford