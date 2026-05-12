Dreamz Ladies Crowned Ashanti U15 Girls Champions

The Ashanti Regional Football Association successfully staged the grand finale of the FIFA League Development Programme U15 Girls Colts League on April 25, 2026, at Otumfuo Park in Dichemso.

In a landmark encounter, Dreamz Ladies FC took on Arm of God FC in the maiden final of the competition, marking a significant milestone for juvenile girls’ football in the Ashanti Region. The match represented the first-ever climax of a FIFA-supported girls’ colts league in the region, highlighting growing efforts to develop women’s football from the grassroots.

The 2025/26 season also marked the official rollout of the FIFA League Development Programme in Ashanti through support from FIFA and the Ghana Football Association. The initiative is designed to strengthen league structures, increase participation among young girls, improve competition, and create pathways for talented players to progress into elite football.

Speaking during the event, Ashanti RFA Chairman, Osei Tutu Agyemang emphasised the importance of the project, stating that the final symbolised more than just a contest between two clubs.

“This final is not just about two teams. It’s about building a system. The support from FIFA and the GFA has helped us professionalise grassroots women’s football, and today we are seeing the impact,” he said.

Dreamz Ladies FC emerged victorious to be crowned champions of the inaugural 2025/26 season, capping off a memorable day for women’s youth football in the region.

By Wletsu Ransford