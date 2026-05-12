3i Africa Summit Invitational Golf Tournament Ends

Dr. Johnson Asiama receiving a plaque

The 2026 3i Africa Summit Invitational Golf Tournament concluded successfully at Achimota Golf Club, with Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah and Sjoerd Grueter emerging as winners in the ladies’ and men’s main categories respectively.

The tournament, which served as the official curtain-raiser for the 3i Africa Summit, attracted more than 120 golfers from Ghana and abroad. Participants included financial leaders, investors, policymakers, and corporate executives, creating an ideal platform for networking and partnership building.

Before the start of the competition, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, joined the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, together with officials from the Ghana Golf Association and executives of Achimota Golf Club, to perform the ceremonial tee-off. In the ladies’ main category, Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah secured the top prize with 34 points on the 18-hole course.

Speaking after her victory, she expressed excitement and noted that her hard work and determination contributed to the achievement. Princess Nkansah Boadu and Emma Bulley placed second and third respectively.

In the Ladies’ Group B division, Anita Ohene Mantey emerged winner, followed by Akua Tamakloe in second place, while Christine Fuler finished third with 38 points.

The men’s main competition was closely contested, with Solomon Oko Allotey and Isaac Aninakwah both recording 38 points. Aninakwah settled for second place on countback, while Sjoerd Grueter claimed the overall top prize with the same score.

In the Men’s Group B division, Charles Ofori, Max Ernst Heinrich, and Moses Kanduri emerged winners in their respective categories. Special awards also went to outstanding performers. Helen Appau and Fred Buta won the Ladies’ and Men’s Closest-to-the-Pin awards respectively, while Leticia Amponsah Mensah and Yaw Afriyie claimed the Longest Drive prizes.

Visitor Best Performance awards were presented to Madam Inshooto and Joe Muchero. Speaking during the closing ceremony, Dr. Johnson Asiama praised the success of the tournament and highlighted its importance in fostering professional relationships ahead of the summit.

The President of Achimota Golf Club, Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah, thanked the organisers for selecting the club as host venue and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to supporting prestigious sporting and networking events.

The tournament was organised by Head of State Golf Tournament Inc. with support from the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, Global Finance and Technology Network, and the 3i Africa Summit.

A Sports Desk Report