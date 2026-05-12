Diana Hamilton Delivers Top Performance At TGMA Night

Diana Hamilton

GOSPEL MINISTER, Diana Hamilton, has received great reviews from viewers of the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) following her spirit-filled performance on the night.

Diana Hamilton put up a stunning performance during the awards night, performing five of her popular songs within six minutes. From her hit song, ‘Aha Ye’ to ‘Adom’, ‘Doing of the Lord’, ‘Mo Ni Yo’ and ‘Wasem’. During her performance, many of the guests were on their feet dancing to the rhythms of the song.

Diana Hamilton’s sparkling costume and the choir coordination was top notch, making her performance viewers’ favourite.

During the event breakdown, content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, in his review, congratulated Diana Hamilton for a jaw-dropping performance with the live band, compared to the other artistes who did not live up to expectation.

He listed his top performers as Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, R2Bees, Black Sherif, and Samini.

“When it comes to live performances, the church will always be on top of the game. The gospel artiste, when Piesie Esther came, did you see her performance? Did you also see Diana Hamilton’s performance? All of a sudden the sound was working when she mounted the stage. The two gospel artistes, what they did on stage was a rehearsal to them. That is why they will always outperform you people (sic),” Kwadwo Sheldon pointed out.

Diana Hamilton won the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. She beat the likes of Piesie Esther, MOG Music, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Mabel Okyere and Nana Yaw Ofori-Attah to win the award.

As a four-time Gospel Artiste of the Year winner, this win marks yet another milestone for the singer, who previously made history by winning the overall Artiste of the Year in 2021.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke