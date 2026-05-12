TGMA Criticised For Hajia4Real’s Stage Appearance

Hajia4Real

The appearance of Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Real, at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has drawn criticism, with some observers questioning the decision to feature her following her legal issues in the United States.

Her presence at the event, specifically her appearance on the red carpet and the main stage, has been met with mixed reactions, with some highlighting the controversy surrounding her recent legal troubles, which involved pleading guilty to charges related to romance scams.

Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye, editor at KickGh.Com, is among many who have criticised Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, for featuring Hajia4Real on their main stage during the event.

In a post on Facebook, Fiifi Nyamekye said in any serious country, Charterhouse would have lost every sponsor after the ‘shameful’ decision to ‘entertain’ a convicted fraudster.

“I will be deeply disappointed if respected companies like Telecel Ghana, Guinness, Closeup, and the British Council Ghana fail to immediately withdraw their sponsorship and partnership with Charterhouse.

“By allowing their brands to be associated with this event, they are lending credibility and visibility to someone convicted of fraud. That is not brand positioning — that is brand complicity,” he mentioned.

Fiifi Nyamekye alleged that the awards ceremony whose clear mandate is to recognise musicians and creatives for their hard work, talent, and contribution to the music industry, has been weaponised to normalise and promote criminality.

“When fraud is given a standing ovation on national television, the award itself becomes meaningless. As for TV3 Ghana, the hypocrisy is staggering. Their decision to keep cameras on a renowned fraudster is indefensible. No ethics. No accountability. If Charterhouse and its partners cannot uphold the basic integrity of the platform, then the Ghana Music Awards have forfeited any claim to legitimacy,” he added.

While some fans and social media users criticised her presence on the platform, others praised her for appearing “stunning” and wearing a “billion-cedi” outfit.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke