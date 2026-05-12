Telecel Marks 15 Years As TGMA Headline Sponsor

Black Sherif won Artiste of the Year and four other awards at the 27th TGMA

Telecel is celebrating 15 years as headline sponsor of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), with the 27th edition delivering one of the most memorable ceremonies in the event’s history at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

In 15 years, the partnership, which began under Vodafone in 2011 and continued through the rebrand to Telecel in 2024, has helped fund the music awards scheme to extend the genre categories, expand TGMA Xperience Concert series to regional capitals, introduce TGMA in Schools initiative and contributed to the overall growth of the creative arts sector, as a major contributor to economic and social development.

“Music and culture are at the heart of our identity because they connect us to our roots, our history, and our future. Telecel is committed to connecting energies through music; which is why building a resilient music industry where artistes are recognised for their talent, hard work, and impact is important to us,” Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, said in her welcome video address on the night.

CEO of Charterhouse, the organisers of the TGMA, Theresa Ayoade, acknowledged the partnership directly in her video message on the night, saying, “For 27 years, the TGMA stage has amplified the heartbeat of the nation. It has celebrated excellence, preserved culture, inspired generations and projected Ghanaian music beyond our borders. To Telecel Ghana and our partners, thank you for your commitment and sacrifice in keeping this dream alive year after year.”

On the night, Black Sherif made history as the fourth musician to win the Artiste of the Year award twice in the last 27 years, joining VIP, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy in that record bracket.

The consistent support of the TGMA over the last 15 years has enabled the telecommunications giant to celebrate artistic excellence and actively contribute to the growth of Ghana’s creative economy monumentally.