Runaway Susu Collector Caught in Boyfriend’s Bedroom

A susu collector who allegedly fled with over GH₵10,000 in contributions has been apprehended by creditors while hiding in her boyfriend’s room. Jenniffer had been hiding there for over a month after collecting the money.

According to a video posted by Crime Check TV, victims of the susu collector launched a manhunt after months of disappearance in the communities. An eyewitness said they had seen pictures circulating declaring Jennifer wanted for disappearing with people’s investment. Upon seeing Jennifer in the same dress in the picture, they followed her and arrested her in the boyfriend’s room.