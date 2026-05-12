Parliament Confirms Detention of Asante Akyem North MP At Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

Kwame Ohene Frimpong

Parliament has confirmed that Independent Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, is being detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, said the House was formally notified of the development and is “currently engaging Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague for further details.”

Speaker of Parliament and the House leadership are in close contact with the Ghanaian mission to establish the circumstances of the detention, the statement said.

“It has come to the attention of Parliament that the Hon Member for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has been detained at the Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam in the Netherlands,” the statement read. “The Rt Hon Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana’s Mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter.”

Parliament said the public will be updated as more information becomes available.

No reason for the detention has been disclosed.

A Daily Guide Report