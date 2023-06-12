UE/R: Vaccination against Anthrax and ban on consumption of animal products still on

The free vaccination of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and donkeys against Anthrax disease is still underway across some four affected districts and others that have not experience the Anthrax outbreak yet, in the Upper East Region.

The four districts that have recorded some alarming cases of Anthrax are, the Bolgatanga Municipal, Binduri, Bawku West and Talensi Districts. The vaccination is expected to cover all animals mentioned above, so as to prevent the spread of the Anthrax disease in the Upper East Region.

The Upper East Region has had Anthrax cases in the past, and despite series of public education on prevention and how to make affected animals and the spots, there seem not to be any change, hence the recurrence of the disease.

According to health expects, any animal that dies from Anthrax infection should not be eaten, such animal should be burned in a 6 feet deep hole and the top soil of the spot where the animal died be scooped and buried together with the infected animal.

This practice prevents the Anthrax bacteria, scientifically known as Bacillus Anthracis from living at the surface of the ground and beneath the sprouting grass. The bacteria becomes active and dangerous when it get into contact with a living organism, which usually are the cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and donkeys which depend of the sprouting grass for food.

Following the outbreak of disease in the Upper East Region a few weeks ago in the four districts earlier mentioned, a total of over 20 cattle and sheep have been confirmed dead.

This resulted in a ban on the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and donkeys and their products, as well as sales and consumption, by the Upper East Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee.

The Committee tasked all districts, community health volunteers and environmental health officers across the region to begin educating the public on the disease and warn them against the consumption of dead animals.

Earlier, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu at a press briefing at the Regional Coordination Council noted that the free vaccination will go on till all animals are covered, while the ban on the movement of animals and their products will be on while the health experts monitor the situation and advise on what steps be taken next.

“Punishment will be given to anyone who fails to adhere to the ban and to get their animals vaccinated. We have banned the movement and slaughtering of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, donkeys, and the consumption of their products.”

Mr. Yakubu called on the media, especially the local radio stations, to support and sensitize the public about anthrax disease and the need to stop the spread.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga