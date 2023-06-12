Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Sworn-in As New CJ

Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has administered the oath office to Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo as she takes over as Ghana’s new Chief Justice.

She takes over from Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who retired in May 2023.

This makes her the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana after Justices Georgina Theodore Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Torkornoo’s nomination was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 leading to her appointment.

At her swearing in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 12, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated her on her appointment and expressed confidence in her ability to lead the judiciary in the country.

Justice Torkornoo has had an illustrious career in the legal profession, having served as a judge of the High Court and the Court of Appeal, as well as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

“I want to assure Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo that just as I did with her predecessor, I will be a dependable and trustworthy partner of the Judiciary so that the Executive and the Judiciary can work together in the spirit of mutual respect to consolidate the tenets of good governance for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” the president said on Monday at the Jubilee House.”

In her acceptance speech, Justice Torkornoo expressed gratitude to the President and the Parliament for the confidence reposed in her and promised to work hard to uphold the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in Ghana.

She also pledged to uphold the rights of all Ghanaians, regardless of their status or background, and to ensure that justice is accessible to all.

The appointment of Justice Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice has been widely welcomed by legal practitioners and civil society groups in Ghana.

Many have praised her for her integrity, professionalism, and commitment to justice, and expressed confidence that she will provide strong leadership for the judiciary and help to strengthen Ghana’s democracy.

Justice Torkornoo’s appointment also marks an important milestone for women in Ghana, as she becomes only the third female Chief Justice in the country’s history.

Her appointment serves as an inspiration to young women in Ghana and across Africa, showing that with hard work, dedication, and commitment, they too can achieve great things in their chosen fields.

By Vincent Kubi