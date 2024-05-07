Voter Registration Technical Issues Resolved- EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the technical issues that hamper the Limited Voter Registration has been resolved.

According to the Commission, the process is running smoothly at various centres across the country.

In a statement released by the commission, the EC pointed out that “We are happy to note that by 12 pm, the technical issues in most of the registration centres had been resolved”.

“Consequently, the registration exercise is proceeding smoothly in almost all the registration centres nationwide”, EC stressed.

This followed some few technical hitches during the commencement of the 2024 limited registration exercise.

At the commencement of the 2024 limited registration exercise on Tuesday, some individuals were left stranded at some centres due to faulty machines.

By Vincent Kubi