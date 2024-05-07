OSP Returns Fire On EOCO Over Cecilia Dapaah

Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has criticized the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for what it perceives as a lack of interest in investigating money laundering allegations against former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

The OSP had transferred its investigative report on Cecilia Dapaah to EOCO for further action. However, EOCO’s Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, indicated during a media briefing at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa that they were making arrangements to return the report to the OSP.

COP Addo-Danquah explained that any necessary actions had already been directed to the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), implying that EOCO had no further role to play in the matter.

Reacting to EOCO’s stance, Samuel Appiah Darko, the Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at OSP, criticized EOCO’s handling of the case.

Darko expressed disappointment at EOCO’s decision to return the case file, stating that EOCO’s lack of action demonstrated a lack of commitment to fighting corruption.

“The second point I want to make is this whole idea that the docket that the OSP sent to EOCO was baseless and if you will indulge me, I am going to be a bit detailed, although we are not supposed to do this but our point is that if there is no appetite to want to investigate and prosecute, tell the people of Ghana that there is no appetite but don’t try to put the blame on the OSP,” Mr Darko told the host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, on Citi FM.

He also rejected claims that the OSP had cleared the former minister.

“The AG saying that we had cleared Cecilia Dapaah of any offence is also not accurate because the OSP has never cleared Cecilia Dapaah because when you say you have cleared someone, it means that you have investigated and come to the conclusion that no offence has been committed.”

The OSP’s response underscores the growing tensions between the two anti-corruption agencies over their respective roles and responsibilities in addressing financial crimes and corruption in the country.

Cecilia Dapaah, the central figure in this controversy, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations against her. As the situation develops, the public awaits further updates on how the case will proceed and whether EOCO will reconsider its position on the matter.

By Vincent Kubi