Medeama yesterday won their first-ever league title after posting a 3-0 win over Tamale City in Tarkwa.

They become the third team from Western Region after Sekondi Hasaacas and Eleven Wise to win the title with 60 points.

Meanwhile, King Faisal lost their Premiership status after finishing as one of the three bottom clubs in the league.

They exited alongside Tamale City and Kotoku Royals.