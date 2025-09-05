UNICEF Engages Adolescents In Policy Making

A scene from one of the engagements

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana chapter, in partnership with the government, has engaged with more than 200 young people between the ages of 10 and 19 within Wa in the Upper West, Kumasi in the Ashanti, and Tema in the Greater Accra regions to shape strategies that truly reflect the needs and aspirations of adolescents.

The engagements are in line with Ghana’s national priorities for adolescent girls’ well-being and aligns with the broader West and Central Africa regional agenda to promote a better future for girls.

UNICEF Ghana’s Adolescent and Gender Lead, Irene Tumwebaze, mentioned that through honest and open conversations, the young participants gave valuable insights that will help shape inclusive and sustainable policies across various sectors.

“When we listen to adolescent girls and boys, we gain an unfiltered understanding of their realities and aspirations,” she stressed.

She stated that the voices of adolescents are stepping stones for action, which help shape policies and programmes for the future.

“These consultations are not just about listening; they are about action. The voices of adolescents will help shape policies and programmes that invest in their potential, advance gender equality, and ensure a brighter future for all,” she added.

She recalled one profound statement from one of the adolescents that enriched the engagement.

Ms. Tumwebaze said, “In one of the sessions, Faustina, (a 17-year-old), made a profound statement that, ‘The men who support us often demand sex in return, which leads to pregnancies. As young girls, this is one of the greatest challenges we face. Some of us are willing to work, but there are very few opportunities available. If we had access to jobs, we would gladly take them so that we can move away from this harmful lifestyle’.”

She stated that, the insights gathered from these dialogues will directly inform future programmes in health, education, child protection, climate resilience, digital inclusion, mental health and life skills.

The engagements highlight the urgent need to place adolescent girls at the centre of decision-making, ensuring that their voices, priorities, and leadership shape the policies that affect their lives.

The events provided safe spaces for adolescents to share their experiences and directly influence the policies and programmes that affect their lives.

UNICEF and its partners pledged their commitment to translate the voices of adolescents into action, while ensuring that policies and programmes reflect the lived realities of adolescent girls across the country.

By Florence Asamoah Adom