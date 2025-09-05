Adopt Life-Long Commitment To Learning – Students Urged

A group photograph of FHU students and officials

Students of the Family Health University (FHU) have been urged to adopt life-long continuous learning to be able to practice as professionals in an ever-evolving medical field.

Founder and Vice-Chancellor of Family Health University, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, made the call during the matriculation ceremony for the 2025/2026 Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) students in Accra.

According to him, such continuous learning will enhance their knowledge in the field of medicine, which keeps evolving with improved technology, as well as earn the trust of society.

He stated, “Medicine is a discipline where curiosity and knowledge fuel excellence. Act with integrity so that you will earn the trust of your patients and colleagues, while supporting one another in discovery, in service, and in compassion.”

Speaking on the theme “A Charter to Chart New Frontiers in Medicine: A Journey of Purpose and Excellence,” Prof. Alfred Edwin Yawson, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana, who commended FHU’s leadership for achieving Charter status, also charged the school to expand its research capacity and strengthen partnerships not only in Ghana but beyond the frontiers of the country as well.

That, he said, will enable not only the school but also students address pressing health needs as well as serve humanity with excellence and compassion.

Mrs. Rosemary Ewurabena Essien, on behalf of the newly admitted students, encouraged her colleagues to be committed to their academic work as well as set clear boundaries to enable them achieve their goal of becoming medical practitioners.

Also present at the White Coat Ceremony were Co-founder of Family Health University and Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume; Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Dr. Patience Aniteye, Heads of Departments, parents and other dignitaries.