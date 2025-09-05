President Will Protect Press Freedom – Shamima Muslim

A group photograph of special guests and the new executives

President John Mahama is committed to protecting the interests of the media and press freedom.

Ms. Shamima Muslim conveyed the message on behalf of the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu at the swearing-in ceremony of the new executives of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Associ­ation of Ghana (PRINPAG) at the Tang Hotel in Accra yesterday.

Being a member of the inky fraternity and appreciating the role of the media in governance, the President said he would protect the interests of journalists at all times.

When during an election re-run in Ablekuma North a journalist was slapped, action was immediately taken against the offending senior police officer. Information of attacks on journalists performing their work, when this reaches the attention of the President, she said, would be swiftly dealt with.

The investigation into the murder of Ahmed Suale, she said, is on the front burner as the President is committed to having it appropriately dealt with.

Shamima Muslim while speaking about the Rights to Information, said President Mahama is committed to the workability of this means of accessing information by the media.

Pointing at the symbiotic relationship between the media and government, she said “there can be no government without the media and there can be no media without government,” and called for collaboration between the two.

She praised the leadership of PRINPAG for incorporating bloggers into their fold, admission which she said would allow for regulation through the adherence to ethics.

She pointed at the proposed bill that is intended to curb hate speeches and lies, adding that all are vulnerable to this anomaly, hence the need to have it working.

The newly sworn President of PRINPAG, David Sitsofe Tamakloe, expressed concern about the state of journalists in the face of paltry monies doled out to them, adding that this should be reversed.

Journalists, he went on, should not be treated as hungry puppies through the provision of paltry sums of money which can hardly buy a decent lunch, he said.

He promised to work towards enhancing the welfare of journalists, adding that this would come in the form of supporting them to proceed for courses on scholarships.

PRINPAG, he charged, should embark upon a crusade to enhance their lot as professional storytellers.

He paid tribute to the former leadership of PRINPAG for the great work they did.

The former PRINPAG President, Edwin Arthur, recounted the achievement of his tenure which includes the acquisition of a rented secretariat. This acquisition alongside furniture, he said, was made possible through Corporate Ghana.

The task ahead is not easy, he observed, but was quick to advise the new executives to avoid political posturing because of its negative impact.

The ceremony had in attendance important personalities such as a former PRINPAG President, Madam Gina Ama Blay; Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss, Raymond Archer; the Chairperson of the National Media Commission, Prof. Akua Opokua Britwum, who chaired the occasion; and Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson, among others.