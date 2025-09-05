Give Tamale Airport Befitting Mosque – Zongo Opinion Leader

Paapa Angola

A prominent broadcaster and opinion leader fondly known as Paapa Angola has joined other Muslims in calling for the provision of a place of worship at the Tamale International Airport.

His call is echoed by other observers who said the absence of such a facility does not befit the status of the airport.

“Most international airports have places of worship for Muslims who are required to pray five times a day,” he said during an interview with the DAILY GUIDE. He is therefore calling on the authorities through the Office of the National Chief Imam to consider including this facility at the airport. He said he has spoken to a number of influential personalities in government who are Muslims to push for the provision.

“I did not realise the anomaly until it was time for prayers and my flight was not yet in and I sought for a mosque which was not available,” he said.

Being an airport which hosts many Muslims from different parts of the world, such a provision would add to the stature of the modern edifice, he said.