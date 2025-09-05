Euphoria Africa Charity Gala Rescheduled to  November 29

The Euphoria Africa Charity Gala, Ghana’s most moving night of philanthropy and culture, has officially been rescheduled to 29th November 2025.

Originally planned for September, the Gala now gives the organizers the space to scale the initiative and accommodate a larger, life-saving commitment.

This year, the Euphoria Africa Dream Foundation will support three critically underserved hospitals: Agortor CHPS Compound (Volta Region), Lamptey Mills CHPS Compound (Greater Accra Region), and Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital (Accra).

Speaking in an interview with Daily Guide, Founder of Euphoria Africa Kelvin Nana Yaw Anku said the foundation will fill the gap by providing modern delivery beds, infant cribs and warmers, essential postnatal care kits for mothers and babies, and upgrades to maternity wards to restore dignity to the childbirth experience.

“Many will remember the viral video of the Agortor CHPS Compound, where women in labor were forced to deliver their babies in heartbreaking conditions — without proper beds, without basic equipment, without dignity.”

“That video shocked our nation’s conscience and sparked outrage online, but outrage alone cannot save lives. Action can,” he noted.

Kelvin added that last year, influential figures across business, fashion, politics, and philanthropy stood with the foundation — from corporate partners and ambassadors to creative pioneers.

Their presence, he said, did not just add glamour to the night; it gave the initiative credibility, reach, and impact.

“This year, we are calling on even greater numbers to walk with us. The stakes are higher, the vision is larger, and the lives waiting for change are many,” he said.

He further added that the Euphoria Africa Charity Gala is not just an event; it is a movement.

“On 29th November 2025, at the height of the festive season, we will gather once more for a night of elegance, storytelling, and life-saving generosity,” he stated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke