Leukemia Patient Appeals For Support

The family of Joacheim Joses Nana Nyarko Nyame, a 13-year-old leukemia patient, is appealing to the general public to help them raise an amount of GH¢120,000 to assist in his continuous treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, which will last for the next three years.

A letter signed by Dr. Akyaa Bonney stated that Joacheim has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, at the Pediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The requested amount, thus GH¢120,000, will cater for chemotherapy which will cost GH¢90,000 and supportive care which will cost GH¢30,000.

The general public is encouraged to come to the aid of Joacheim Joses Nana Nyarko Nyame.

For further clarification contact 0541126068 or email poukbth@gmail.com.

By Florence Asamoah Adom